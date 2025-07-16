Delhi Fortifies Transgender Rights With New Rules and Welfare Board
The Delhi government has introduced laws to protect transgender rights, allowing for the issuance of identity cards and forming a welfare board. The Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025, aims to ensure the well-being of transgenders, involving various governmental departments and NGOs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for transgender rights, the Delhi government has formalized rules dedicated to the protection and identification of transgender individuals.
Lt Governor V K Saxena authorized the Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025, enabling district magistrates to issue identity certificates within 30 days of a completed application.
A Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board is being formed, chaired by the social welfare minister, with members from multiple departments and NGOs, focusing on the holistic welfare of transgender persons in Delhi.
