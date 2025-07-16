Left Menu

Delhi Fortifies Transgender Rights With New Rules and Welfare Board

The Delhi government has introduced laws to protect transgender rights, allowing for the issuance of identity cards and forming a welfare board. The Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025, aims to ensure the well-being of transgenders, involving various governmental departments and NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST
Delhi Fortifies Transgender Rights With New Rules and Welfare Board
In a significant development for transgender rights, the Delhi government has formalized rules dedicated to the protection and identification of transgender individuals.

Lt Governor V K Saxena authorized the Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025, enabling district magistrates to issue identity certificates within 30 days of a completed application.

A Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board is being formed, chaired by the social welfare minister, with members from multiple departments and NGOs, focusing on the holistic welfare of transgender persons in Delhi.

