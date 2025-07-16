Delhi Fortifies Transgender Rights With New Rules and Welfare Board

In a significant development for transgender rights, the Delhi government has formalized rules dedicated to the protection and identification of transgender individuals.

Lt Governor V K Saxena authorized the Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025, enabling district magistrates to issue identity certificates within 30 days of a completed application.

A Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board is being formed, chaired by the social welfare minister, with members from multiple departments and NGOs, focusing on the holistic welfare of transgender persons in Delhi.