Nitish Kumar's Major Populist Move: Free Power for Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced free electricity up to 125 units for domestic consumers, benefiting 1.67 crore households. Effective from August 1, this initiative follows his call for 'one nation, one tariff'. He also emphasized solar power, establishing a target of 10,000 MW in three years.
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has unveiled a populist strategy, declaring free electricity for domestic consumers up to 125 units. This move, ahead of upcoming assembly polls, targets 1.67 crore households across the state.
The free electricity scheme is set to commence from August 1, impacting bills for the month of July itself. Kumar highlighted the state's effort in providing affordable electricity, aligning with his advocacy for 'one nation, one tariff', amidst obtaining costly electricity from the grid.
Additionally, Kumar is promoting solar energy, with plans to produce 10,000 MW within three years under the 'Kutir Jyoti Yojana', a state-sponsored initiative for solar panel installations, promising sustainable energy solutions for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
