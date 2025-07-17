Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Major Populist Move: Free Power for Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced free electricity up to 125 units for domestic consumers, benefiting 1.67 crore households. Effective from August 1, this initiative follows his call for 'one nation, one tariff'. He also emphasized solar power, establishing a target of 10,000 MW in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:06 IST
Nitish Kumar's Major Populist Move: Free Power for Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has unveiled a populist strategy, declaring free electricity for domestic consumers up to 125 units. This move, ahead of upcoming assembly polls, targets 1.67 crore households across the state.

The free electricity scheme is set to commence from August 1, impacting bills for the month of July itself. Kumar highlighted the state's effort in providing affordable electricity, aligning with his advocacy for 'one nation, one tariff', amidst obtaining costly electricity from the grid.

Additionally, Kumar is promoting solar energy, with plans to produce 10,000 MW within three years under the 'Kutir Jyoti Yojana', a state-sponsored initiative for solar panel installations, promising sustainable energy solutions for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025