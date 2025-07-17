Odisha Statewide Protests Over College Student's Tragic Death
Opposition parties in Odisha held a bandh protesting the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. The protests disrupted traffic and halted commerce, emphasizing government accountability for the student's ignored pleas against harassment. Arrests have been made as calls for justice continue.
A wave of protests swept across Odisha on Thursday as opposition parties enforced a statewide bandh to express outrage over the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The student's self-immolation attempt, stemming from alleged unaddressed harassment, has sparked a political uproar.
Businesses shuttered and traffic came to a standstill in numerous districts, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The Chennai-Kolkata Highway saw long traffic jams due to stranded vehicles, while bus services across the state faced significant disruptions. The Congress, in alliance with other opposition groups like the All India Forward Bloc, led the bandh, criticizing the government for its inaction on the student's appeals for help.
Protesters are calling for a thorough investigation into the student's case and demanding reinforced protections for women. Concurrently, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik lambasted the state government for its forceful response against dissenting BJD protesters. In a unified demand for accountability, eight opposition parties sought the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister and a judicial probe following accusations of harassment and neglect.
