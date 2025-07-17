Left Menu

Odisha Statewide Protests Over College Student's Tragic Death

Opposition parties in Odisha held a bandh protesting the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. The protests disrupted traffic and halted commerce, emphasizing government accountability for the student's ignored pleas against harassment. Arrests have been made as calls for justice continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:39 IST
Odisha Statewide Protests Over College Student's Tragic Death
Odisha observes bandh over Balasore student's self-immolation case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of protests swept across Odisha on Thursday as opposition parties enforced a statewide bandh to express outrage over the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The student's self-immolation attempt, stemming from alleged unaddressed harassment, has sparked a political uproar.

Businesses shuttered and traffic came to a standstill in numerous districts, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The Chennai-Kolkata Highway saw long traffic jams due to stranded vehicles, while bus services across the state faced significant disruptions. The Congress, in alliance with other opposition groups like the All India Forward Bloc, led the bandh, criticizing the government for its inaction on the student's appeals for help.

Protesters are calling for a thorough investigation into the student's case and demanding reinforced protections for women. Concurrently, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik lambasted the state government for its forceful response against dissenting BJD protesters. In a unified demand for accountability, eight opposition parties sought the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister and a judicial probe following accusations of harassment and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025