Left Menu

Spate of Violence Shakes Bihar: High-Profile Crime Incidents Unsettle State

Bihar faces a spike in violent incidents, with a notorious prisoner shot by assailants in a Patna hospital and a young man's brutal murder in Hathiyakandh village. Authorities are investigating, amid concerns over safety and possible police involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:48 IST
Spate of Violence Shakes Bihar: High-Profile Crime Incidents Unsettle State
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack, a prisoner known for his criminal background was shot inside an ICU in Patna's Paras Hospital. The incident raises pressing concerns about security in Bihar, as highlighted by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the safety of citizens amid such startling lawlessness.

Chandan Mishra, notorious for multiple murder charges, was on parole for medical attention when rival gang attackers shot him, reportedly multiple times. Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma relayed that investigators believe Mishra's criminal affiliations played a role in the attack, with IG Jitendra Rana suggesting possible involvement of hospital security personnel.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha promised a thorough investigation, assuring that those responsible would be apprehended, while JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar emphasized swift police action. Concurrently, in Hathiyakandh village, the son of Rakesh Singh was found murdered, indicating a gruesome escalation of crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025