Spate of Violence Shakes Bihar: High-Profile Crime Incidents Unsettle State

In a brazen attack, a prisoner known for his criminal background was shot inside an ICU in Patna's Paras Hospital. The incident raises pressing concerns about security in Bihar, as highlighted by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the safety of citizens amid such startling lawlessness.

Chandan Mishra, notorious for multiple murder charges, was on parole for medical attention when rival gang attackers shot him, reportedly multiple times. Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma relayed that investigators believe Mishra's criminal affiliations played a role in the attack, with IG Jitendra Rana suggesting possible involvement of hospital security personnel.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha promised a thorough investigation, assuring that those responsible would be apprehended, while JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar emphasized swift police action. Concurrently, in Hathiyakandh village, the son of Rakesh Singh was found murdered, indicating a gruesome escalation of crime in the region.

