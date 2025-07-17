Left Menu

Drone Assault Strikes DNO Oilfield Again

A drone attack on DNO's oilfield in Tawke, northern Iraq, marks the second assault amid a surge of attacks this week. Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service reported the incident at the oil and gas realm operated by the Norwegian firm, intensifying security concerns in the region.

Updated: 17-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:22 IST
  • Iraq

A drone attack targeted the Norwegian oil and gas company DNO's oilfield in Tawke, located in the Zakho Administration area of northern Iraq, on Thursday. This incident was confirmed by the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service and raised alarm over security in the region.

The attack marks the second time the DNO-operated field has been targeted in a series of drone strikes that began earlier this week. The escalation in attacks has prompted concerns about the safety and stability of vital oil operations in the area.

Authorities are investigating the motivations and origins behind these repeated assaults, while the international community watches closely, considering the potential implications for global energy markets.

