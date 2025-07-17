Left Menu

Controversial Report on Air India Crash: Expert Insights and Pilot Reactions

A former DGCA inspector and the Federation of Indian Pilots respond to allegations about pilot errors in the Air India AI 171 crash. They criticize the media's portrayal and clarify that a preliminary investigation found no deliberate fuel cutoff. Confusion among pilots and CRM issues are highlighted.

Former Flight Operations Inspector with the DGCA, Captain Prashant Dhalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad last month, former Flight Operations Inspector Captain Prashant Dhalla discussed the Wall Street Journal's report with ANI. Dhalla drew attention to the term 'transitioned' used in the article, suggesting it indicates a challenge-and-response dynamic and subsequent pilot confusion.

The report mentions that 'fuel control switches transitioned', implying potential breakdowns in Crew Resource Management (CRM). Dhalla stated that any adjustments due to aircraft failure would involve these switches, and a locking mechanism issue would leave the pilots powerless.

Federation of Indian Pilots President, CS Randhawa, criticized a media report alleging deliberate fuel cutoff by the captain. He stressed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings did not accuse the pilots. Randhawa warned against unfounded speculation that could instigate public fear about flying.

The AI 171 crash resulted in 260 deaths, raising critical questions about cockpit operations. The pilots, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, had substantial flying experience, yet the AAIB's report notes cockpit confusion moments before the June 12 disaster.

