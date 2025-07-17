Empowering Women with Interest-Free Loans: Telangana's Path to Economic Freedom

In a significant push for women's economic independence, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, announced the extension of interest-free loans to women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative aims to empower one crore women financially, making them financially independent and enabling gender equality.

Speaking at a gender equality conference, Vikramarka emphasized the government's commitment to providing Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over the next five years. A pioneering solar power initiative and free public transport for women complement these efforts, aiming to ease financial burdens and create income opportunities.

The state government also facilitates entrepreneurship among SHG members by leasing them state transport buses. Vikramarka pointed out that agreements for solar power generation via SHGs, unique in India, are already in place, marking a significant milestone in women's economic empowerment.