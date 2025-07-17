Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Surges with Impressive Profit Boost

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 39 crore in the April-June quarter. This was largely due to increased revenues, marking a strong performance compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue rose to Rs 1,761.63 crore from Rs 915.06 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) has reported a substantial increase in consolidated net profit, with figures soaring to Rs 39 crore for the April-June quarter. This growth is primarily attributed to a rise in the company's revenue from operations during this period.

In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of only Rs 4.83 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year. The latest financial statement presented by SWREL highlighted this significant uplift in their financial performance.

The revenue surge saw the company achieving Rs 1,761.63 crore in the June quarter, a notable increase from Rs 915.06 crore during the same timeframe a year prior. As a global leader in renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, SWREL continues to solidify its position within the industry.

