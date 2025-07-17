Left Menu

Kenya's Quest for Carbon Neutrality: Harnessing Earth's Heat

Octavia Carbon harnesses Kenya's geothermal energy to pioneer Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), which extracts and stores CO2. Kenya's natural geothermal resources and scientific expertise position it uniquely for this endeavor. Although critics label the industry 'greenwashing,' carbon capture is critical for sectors tough to decarbonize. Octavia collaborates with Cella Mineral Storage to use this solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:51 IST
Kenya's Quest for Carbon Neutrality: Harnessing Earth's Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Central Kenya's scrublands, technicians oversee four large metallic tanks utilizing Earth's steam to capture carbon dioxide, aiming to curb global warming.

Kenya, leveraging its geothermal energy, is well-placed to implement Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), says Hannah Wanjau, engineer at Octavia Carbon, the creator of these machines.

Despite its critics, DACC remains key in mitigating emissions, aided by educational investments and natural formations enhancing Kenya's role in global climate strategy.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025