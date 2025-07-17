Kenya's Quest for Carbon Neutrality: Harnessing Earth's Heat
Octavia Carbon harnesses Kenya's geothermal energy to pioneer Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), which extracts and stores CO2. Kenya's natural geothermal resources and scientific expertise position it uniquely for this endeavor. Although critics label the industry 'greenwashing,' carbon capture is critical for sectors tough to decarbonize. Octavia collaborates with Cella Mineral Storage to use this solution.
In Central Kenya's scrublands, technicians oversee four large metallic tanks utilizing Earth's steam to capture carbon dioxide, aiming to curb global warming.
Kenya, leveraging its geothermal energy, is well-placed to implement Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), says Hannah Wanjau, engineer at Octavia Carbon, the creator of these machines.
Despite its critics, DACC remains key in mitigating emissions, aided by educational investments and natural formations enhancing Kenya's role in global climate strategy.
