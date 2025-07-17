Kenya's Quest for Carbon Neutrality: Harnessing Earth's Heat

In Central Kenya's scrublands, technicians oversee four large metallic tanks utilizing Earth's steam to capture carbon dioxide, aiming to curb global warming.

Kenya, leveraging its geothermal energy, is well-placed to implement Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), says Hannah Wanjau, engineer at Octavia Carbon, the creator of these machines.

Despite its critics, DACC remains key in mitigating emissions, aided by educational investments and natural formations enhancing Kenya's role in global climate strategy.