Fertilizer Fury: Farmers Hold Officer Hostage Amid Urea Shortage Protest
Farmers in Pehowa, Haryana, protested against alleged fertilizer shortages by holding an agriculture officer hostage and blocking a highway. The protest was sparked by claims of unfulfilled promises regarding urea supply. Authorities intervened, negotiating the release of the officer and the lifting of the blockade.
In a dramatic protest, farmers in Haryana's Pehowa town held an agriculture officer hostage and blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway to highlight an alleged fertilizer shortage. The incident unfolded as hundreds of farmers demanded clarity on urea availability, accusing officials of evasive responses.
Agriculture Officer Pradeep Kumar was dragged to the highway by protesters who claimed he had misled them over urea deliveries. The Bhartiya Kisan Union criticized the agriculture department for failing to ensure timely fertilizer distribution. The protest intensified as tractor-trolleys were parked across NH-152.
Police and administrative officials engaged with the protesters, who demanded written assurances of urea supply before ending the blockade. Although the road was eventually cleared, farmers warned of future protests if supplies are not met. Official responses varied, with some denying shortages, while others assured actions were underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
