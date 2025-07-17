U.S. Solar Manufacturers Push for Tariffs on Southeast Asian Imports

In a bold move to protect domestic interests, U.S. solar panel manufacturers urged the Commerce Department on Thursday to levy tariffs on imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. They claim these countries are saturating the market with cheap solar products, hindering new American factories.

This petition by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which includes key players like First Solar and Qcells, marks a continued struggle for the U.S. solar industry. The group previously succeeded in securing tariffs against several Southeast Asian nations, aiming to safeguard billions of dollars in investments.

The Commerce Department now has a 20-day window to decide whether to investigate the claim. The stakes are high, as imports from the nations in question soared to $1.6 billion last year, compared to $289 million in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)