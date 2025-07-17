Bihar Tragedies: Lightning and Drowning Incidents Claim Lives
At least 19 people died from lightning strikes across Bihar, prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to offer Rs 4 lakh compensation to each bereaved family. This follows an earlier tragedy of three students drowning. Kumar expressed sorrow and urged residents to heed weather safety warnings.
In a devastating turn of events, at least 19 individuals have lost their lives to lightning strikes across 10 districts in Bihar, reported officials on Thursday. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended his heartfelt condolences and assured an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family.
The fatalities included five in Nalanda, four in Vaishali, two each in Banka and Patna, and one each in Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada, Jamui, and Jehanabad. The Chief Minister has expressed solidarity with the affected families and urged caution during adverse weather conditions.
In the wake of this tragedy, Kumar reiterated the importance of following safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. Earlier, he made a similar compensation announcement for the families of three students who tragically drowned in a pond in Gaya district.
With inputs from agencies.
