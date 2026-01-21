Nitish Kumar's Bold Development Push in Saran District

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced multiple development initiatives totaling approximately Rs 538 crore in the Saran district as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The ambitious projects signal a significant push to boost the region's infrastructure and educational facilities.

During the yatra, Kumar laid the foundation stone for 45 projects worth Rs 451 crore and inaugurated 24 schemes valued at Rs 87 crore. He made a keen inspection of the newly established government ITI, examining its classrooms, mechanical diesel workshop, electrical workshop, and other amenities, while engaging with students.

The Chief Minister also launched 'Didi Ka Silai Ghar', a training and manufacturing center managed by the Radhe Krishna Jeevika Women Cluster Federation. His visit included key state officials, highlighting the government's collective commitment to regional development.

