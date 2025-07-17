Left Menu

Punjab's Business Revolution: A New Era of Trust and Expansion

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora highlights the state's successful efforts in gaining business trust. Innovations like an online industrial approvals portal, upcoming investment summits, and addressing industry concerns are pivotal. Arora assures that existing industries are expanding rather than leaving and emphasizes Punjab's readiness to tackle law and security issues.

17-07-2025
Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora pointed out the state government's achievements in gaining the trust of industrialists over three years. He mentioned endorsements from sectors such as basmati rice, bicycles, and other industries, expressing satisfaction with governmental policies. Addressing concerns like electricity, pollution, and housing, Arora assured resolutions to these issues are underway.

The minister also announced the launch of an online portal aimed at simplifying industrial approvals. This platform promises application initiation within three days and finalizations within 45 days, entirely online, eliminating physical government office visits. Arora highlighted that businesspeople will receive VVIP treatment, with plans for a Punjab Investment Promotion Summit to allure more investors.

Defending allegations of industry outflows, Arora asserted that Punjab's industries are expanding, not exiting. He claimed the business climate is positive and affirmed the state's proactive measures in maintaining law and order. Addressing drug-related crime and recent threats to Sri Harmandir Sahib, he assured responsive actions by local authorities. MP Vikramjit Sahney reported substantial funding received for state development projects.

