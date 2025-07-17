Left Menu

Swift Police Action Reunites Missing Delhi Boy with Family

A 14-year-old boy from Delhi was found safe in Kanpur after being reported missing and possibly kidnapped. The Delhi Police, acting swiftly, traced his location to Kanpur Central Railway Station. An investigation was launched, leading to his recovery. Another case saw life sentences for two individuals involved in a previous kidnapping and murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:58 IST
Swift Police Action Reunites Missing Delhi Boy with Family
Reperesentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, a 14-year-old boy from Delhi's Karawal Nagar was safely found in Kanpur after being reported missing on Thursday. His family had reported him missing, citing possible kidnapping, which prompted the Delhi Police to take immediate action.

The case was reported on July 16, around 10:30 PM, when the family lodged a complaint at the Karawal Nagar police station. They stated that the boy left for tuition at 4:30 PM but never returned. Acting promptly, the police registered a case under the pertinent legal sections and launched an investigation.

A specialized team was formed under Inspector Vipin Yadav of Karawal Nagar and worked under ACP Vijaypal Singh's supervision. Comprising officers including SI Abhimanyu and Constable Rohit Yadav, the team tracked the boy's whereabouts to Kanpur. Collaborating with the Government Railway Police, they managed to recover him at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Currently, a thorough investigation is underway. In a parallel incident, Delhi's Rohini District Court handed life sentences to two men in a 2017 murder, kidnapping, and evidence destruction case. They were found guilty of the premeditated kidnapping and murder of Om Hare.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on each convict, stating the offense was extremely grave. During sentencing, the prosecution highlighted the brutality of the crime, arguing against any leniency for the convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025