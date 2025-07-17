Swift Police Action Reunites Missing Delhi Boy with Family

In a swift operation, a 14-year-old boy from Delhi's Karawal Nagar was safely found in Kanpur after being reported missing on Thursday. His family had reported him missing, citing possible kidnapping, which prompted the Delhi Police to take immediate action.

The case was reported on July 16, around 10:30 PM, when the family lodged a complaint at the Karawal Nagar police station. They stated that the boy left for tuition at 4:30 PM but never returned. Acting promptly, the police registered a case under the pertinent legal sections and launched an investigation.

A specialized team was formed under Inspector Vipin Yadav of Karawal Nagar and worked under ACP Vijaypal Singh's supervision. Comprising officers including SI Abhimanyu and Constable Rohit Yadav, the team tracked the boy's whereabouts to Kanpur. Collaborating with the Government Railway Police, they managed to recover him at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Currently, a thorough investigation is underway. In a parallel incident, Delhi's Rohini District Court handed life sentences to two men in a 2017 murder, kidnapping, and evidence destruction case. They were found guilty of the premeditated kidnapping and murder of Om Hare.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on each convict, stating the offense was extremely grave. During sentencing, the prosecution highlighted the brutality of the crime, arguing against any leniency for the convicts.

