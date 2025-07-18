Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Positive Economic Data and Earnings

MSCI's global equity index and the dollar both rose as investors were buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and strong earnings. Jobless claims fell, retail sales increased, and companies like Taiwan Semiconductor and GE Aerospace reported strong earnings. European and U.S. markets saw gains, and oil prices rose amid geopolitical tensions.

Global equity markets and the dollar experienced gains on Thursday driven by positive economic indicators and robust corporate earnings. MSCI's global equity index advanced as jobless claims decreased and retail sales exceeded expectations, signaling steady growth in the U.S. economy.

Notably, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported record profits, while GE Aerospace lifted its profit outlook. Companies like PepsiCo and United Airlines also contributed to market positivity with strong performances.

Oil prices rose due to unrest in the Middle East, illustrating the region's impact on global supply. Meanwhile, the dollar gained strength amid strong economic data, maintaining investor confidence.

