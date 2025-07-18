Left Menu

U.S. Supports Argentina's Bid to Delay YPF Stake Turnover Amid Investor Dispute

The U.S. government supports Argentina's request to delay a court order to surrender its 51% stake in oil company YPF, amidst a $16.1 billion judgment. Investors Petersen Energia and Eton Park are urging against the delay, citing concerns over Argentina's appeal strategies and economic impact.

Updated: 18-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has backed Argentina's move to temporarily halt a court mandate requiring it to relinquish its controlling 51% stake in oil and gas leader YPF, amidst a $16.1 billion legal judgment in favor of two investors.

The government argued that resolving the underlying legal issues is vital and that proceeding without delay could jeopardize U.S.-Argentine foreign relations.

Investors Petersen Energia Inversora and Eton Park Capital Management have requested that the appeals court dismiss Argentina's request for a stay, criticizing the nation's tactics of 'delay and obstruction' while cautioning against irreversible economic ramifications.

