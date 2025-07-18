Axis Bank Shares Plummet Amid Profit Dip
Axis Bank shares dropped over 7% after revealing a 3% decrease in June quarter net profit. This financial performance fell short of market expectations and led to a notable dip in stock value. The bank's asset quality deterioration contributed significantly to the profit decline.
Shares of Axis Bank suffered a substantial fall on Friday, plunging over 7% following the release of lackluster financial results for the June quarter.
The bank reported a 3% decline in consolidated net profit, leading to a widespread market reaction and a notable decrease in stock value.
Industry experts cited the deterioration in asset quality and changes in non-performing asset policies as key reasons for the negative performance.
