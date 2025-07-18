Global Markets Surge Amid Strong U.S. Economic Data

Asian stocks mirrored Wall Street's upward trend on Friday, buoyed by robust U.S. economic indicators and strong corporate profits, despite ongoing tariff concerns. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both achieved record closings overnight driven by better-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims data, offering the Federal Reserve leeway to evaluate the tariff-related inflation impact.

European stock markets are poised for higher openings with EUROSTOXX 50 futures up 0.4%, and Wall Street futures increased by 0.2%. Meanwhile, Netflix beat its second-quarter earnings expectations, partly due to a weakening U.S. dollar, although its shares fell 1.8% post-trading as growth appeared priced in.

Japan's political scene added a layer of uncertainty. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition risks losing its election majority, impacting the yen, which was down against the dollar. Inflation concerns persist, tied to high living costs and utility expenses. Analysts predict USDJPY volatility with ongoing election results and potential policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)