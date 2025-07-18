Tata Power Bags Major Battery Storage Project in Kerala

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has successfully acquired a significant battery energy storage project in Kerala from NHPC. The 30 MW/120 MWh system will be established at a 220 kV substation, providing up to four hours of backup.

This is TPREL's first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), set to operate under a 12-year term. The project will be commissioned within 15 months and is a critical component in achieving round-the-clock renewable power and enhancing grid resilience.

NHPC's broader objective includes developing 125 MW/500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in Kerala, aiming to meet peak power demands and integrate renewable energy seamlessly. TPREL's addition expands its renewable capacity to approximately 10.9 GW.