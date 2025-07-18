Tata Power Bags Major Battery Storage Project in Kerala
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has secured a 30 MW/120 MWh battery energy storage project in Kerala from NHPC. The project will enhance grid resilience and support renewable energy integration. It is part of NHPC's initiative to develop substantial battery storage capacity in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has successfully acquired a significant battery energy storage project in Kerala from NHPC. The 30 MW/120 MWh system will be established at a 220 kV substation, providing up to four hours of backup.
This is TPREL's first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), set to operate under a 12-year term. The project will be commissioned within 15 months and is a critical component in achieving round-the-clock renewable power and enhancing grid resilience.
NHPC's broader objective includes developing 125 MW/500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in Kerala, aiming to meet peak power demands and integrate renewable energy seamlessly. TPREL's addition expands its renewable capacity to approximately 10.9 GW.
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Forge Ahead with Renewable Energy Agenda in Delhi Meetings
Bihar's Ambitious Renewable Energy Leap: A New Era of Investment and Employment
IREDA Bonds Gain Tax-Free Status to Boost Renewable Energy Investments
IREDA Bonds Gain Tax-Exempt Status, Boosting Renewable Energy Investments
Catalyzing India's Green Shift: A Look at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025