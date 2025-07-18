EU's 18th Sanctions Package Strikes Russia's Energy Sector

On Friday, EU member states approved a new sanctions package targeting Russia's energy sector, marking the 18th such initiative linked to the Ukraine conflict. The package introduces a reduced price cap on Russian crude, aiming to restrict Moscow's oil revenues without fully cutting off global supply.

The EU plans to enforce a flexible price ceiling, pegged at 15% below Russian oil's average market price. With a current cap of approximately $47.60 per barrel, this is a marked reduction from the $60 limit set by the G7 last year. The regulations will restrict shipping and insurance for oil acquired above this cap.

Additionally, the EU has taken steps against over 400 vessels part of the 'shadow fleet' and banned transactions involving Russian financial entities. This comes amid attempts to manage Nord Stream pipeline dealings and strengthen export restrictions on goods to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)