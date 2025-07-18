Left Menu

EU's 18th Sanctions Package Strikes Russia's Energy Sector

The European Union has enacted its 18th sanctions package against Russia, primarily targeting the nation’s oil and energy industry amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. Central to this package is a new, lower oil price cap aimed at reducing Moscow’s energy revenue, with additional measures against the shadow fleet and financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, EU member states approved a new sanctions package targeting Russia's energy sector, marking the 18th such initiative linked to the Ukraine conflict. The package introduces a reduced price cap on Russian crude, aiming to restrict Moscow's oil revenues without fully cutting off global supply.

The EU plans to enforce a flexible price ceiling, pegged at 15% below Russian oil's average market price. With a current cap of approximately $47.60 per barrel, this is a marked reduction from the $60 limit set by the G7 last year. The regulations will restrict shipping and insurance for oil acquired above this cap.

Additionally, the EU has taken steps against over 400 vessels part of the 'shadow fleet' and banned transactions involving Russian financial entities. This comes amid attempts to manage Nord Stream pipeline dealings and strengthen export restrictions on goods to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

