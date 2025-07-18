Bihar Powers Up: Free Electricity Initiative
The Bihar Cabinet has approved the provision of 125 free electricity units per month for domestic consumers from August 1, incurring an additional expenditure of Rs 3,797 crore. This initiative, benefiting 1.67 crore families, also includes financial support for installing 1.1-KW solar rooftops.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on households, the Bihar Cabinet recently approved a proposal to provide 125 units of electricity free of charge every month to domestic consumers. The initiative, which starts from August 1, will impact nearly 1.67 crore families across the state.
Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the cabinet meeting sanctioned an additional expenditure of Rs 3,797 crore to the Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd. This step underscores the government's commitment to enhancing energy accessibility and affordability for its residents.
Furthermore, the Bihar government is set to offer financial assistance for the installation of 1.1-KW capacity solar power plants on rooftops, promoting sustainable and renewable energy sources. The move reflects a larger strategy to boost energy independence while supporting eco-friendly initiatives.
