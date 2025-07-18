Left Menu

Global Synergy: Addressing Climate Change Through Unified Action

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao highlighted the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change. Speaking at a conference, Rao emphasized technology transfer, R&D funding, and the need for a mix of public-private funding. He called for policy reforms, market development, and innovative financial strategies for green infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:17 IST
Global Synergy: Addressing Climate Change Through Unified Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent conference on Green Infrastructure Finance, M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, underscored the critical need for heightened global cooperation to confront the challenges of climate change. He emphasized the essential nature of technology transfer and R&D funding.

Addressing attendees, Rao highlighted the shift required from project-specific finance to broader market development, supported by policy reforms and regulatory frameworks. He advocated for the integration of public and private funding, underscoring the importance of creating fiscal incentives to attract private investment.

The Deputy Governor further called for multilateral development banks and climate funds to harmonize operations and adopt innovative financial instruments like debt-for-climate swaps. The objective is to generate substantial investments necessary for maintaining resilience and fostering green infrastructure projects globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025