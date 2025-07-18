China's Food Delivery Giants Under Regulatory Scrutiny

China's market regulator has taken action against the country's leading food delivery companies—Meituan, JD.com, and Alibaba's Ele.me—summoning them to address competition practices within the industry.

The State Administration for Market Regulation emphasized the need for these companies to better regulate their promotional activities and engage in fair competition.

This directive aims to promote sustainable development within the food catering industry, ensuring that companies operate in a manner that benefits both the market and consumers.

