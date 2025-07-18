Left Menu

Medvedev Predicts Resilience Amid EU Sanctions, Vows Escalation Against Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claims the Russian economy will survive the EU's latest sanctions, while advocating for intensified military strikes on Ukraine. Medvedev's stance comes after EU's 18th sanctions package and U.S. President Trump's proposed new wave of missiles, with a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:44 IST
Medvedev Predicts Resilience Amid EU Sanctions, Vows Escalation Against Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicted on Friday that the Russian economy would endure the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union. Speaking as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev suggested that these measures would not shift Russia's posture on the Ukraine conflict.

Medvedev, known for his hardline stance, indicated that Russia would increase its military targeting in Ukraine despite the EU's 18th sanctions package, which focuses on Russia's oil and energy sectors. He emphasized that sanctions had not previously impacted Russia's actions and continued military commitments.

Amidst this escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a robust response against Russia, threatening additional sanctions unless Moscow agrees to a ceasefire in 50 days. Trump's announcement included the provision of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, such as Patriot missile systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025