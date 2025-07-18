Medvedev Predicts Resilience Amid EU Sanctions, Vows Escalation Against Ukraine
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claims the Russian economy will survive the EU's latest sanctions, while advocating for intensified military strikes on Ukraine. Medvedev's stance comes after EU's 18th sanctions package and U.S. President Trump's proposed new wave of missiles, with a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicted on Friday that the Russian economy would endure the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union. Speaking as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev suggested that these measures would not shift Russia's posture on the Ukraine conflict.
Medvedev, known for his hardline stance, indicated that Russia would increase its military targeting in Ukraine despite the EU's 18th sanctions package, which focuses on Russia's oil and energy sectors. He emphasized that sanctions had not previously impacted Russia's actions and continued military commitments.
Amidst this escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a robust response against Russia, threatening additional sanctions unless Moscow agrees to a ceasefire in 50 days. Trump's announcement included the provision of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, such as Patriot missile systems.
