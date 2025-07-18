Nishikant Dubey's Bold Claims: Supreme Court vs. Governance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has stirred controversy with his comments implicating the Supreme Court in inciting religious conflicts and questioning the need for legislative bodies amid opposition challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act. Dubey emphasized the pressures on his constituency, Godda, due to an influx of around 4,000 people from neighboring regions Malda, Murshidabad, and Kaliachak.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey detailed the logistical challenges in providing for these individuals daily, stating that even affluent individuals would find it difficult to manage such a burden. The influx coincided with debates over the Waqf Amendment Act, which opposition parties have zealously opposed. The Supreme Court is currently considering petitions against this Act.

As a four-time MP, Dubey also expressed concerns over the protracted nature of legal cases in India, pointing out that some have remained unresolved for decades. Recent legislative changes aim to expedite these processes, but Dubey questioned the constitutional basis for courts imposing deadlines on the President, the country's first citizen, suggesting an overreach by the judiciary. The BJP has distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, and while the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL of contempt, it criticized Dubey for displaying a lack of understanding of the courts' constitutional roles.