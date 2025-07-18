Supreme Court Intensifies Search for Missing Russian Woman in India

The central government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that a Russian woman, who allegedly absconded with her four-year-old child amid a custody dispute with his Indian father, remains "untraceable" but hasn't left India through legal channels. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and Delhi Police, revealed that 'look-out notices' and 'hue and cry' alerts have been issued nationwide to find her.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant instructed authorities to promptly engage railway officials and other non-aerial public transport services to help locate the missing woman and her child. An order was given to Delhi Police to analyze CCTV footage from all entry and exit points in Delhi NCR as part of the ongoing investigation.

The ASG informed that the Russian embassy has been cooperative. Officials received a WhatsApp message from the embassy concerning the woman's July 5 visit seeking legal assistance against her Indian husband. Despite extensive efforts, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed that she remains untraceable, potentially moving on foot or other means domestically. The case continues with further directions awaited.

