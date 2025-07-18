Left Menu

FTSE 100 Bucks Economic Woes to Continue Winning Streak

The FTSE 100 continues its winning streak, buoyed by positive corporate updates and investor optimism in the Bank of England's policy path. Despite economic concerns, the index rose 0.2% on Friday and gained 0.6% for the week. Noteworthy movers included Burberry and BP with significant stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:54 IST
FTSE 100 Bucks Economic Woes to Continue Winning Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100's winning streak extended to a fourth consecutive week, closing 0.2% higher on Friday. Investors appeared to bypass economic concerns, focusing instead on the Bank of England's policy trajectory and a slew of positive corporate updates. The midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a 0.6% rise.

Earlier this week, the FTSE 100 surged to all-time highs, bolstered by factors such as higher commodity prices and expectations of a Bank of England rate cut. Experts noted the indifference of the stock market to domestic economic troubles including rising unemployment and public financial challenges.

The luxury brand Burberry made waves with its shares climbing 5.5% upon lesser-than-expected declines in retail sales, signaling potential recovery. Simultaneously, energy giant BP rose by 0.7% after selling its U.S. wind business, while pharmaceutical company GSK faced a 4.6% drop following FDA recommendations against its product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025