India Shines at World Police and Fire Games 2025, Eyes Bigger Sporting Goals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the Indian Police and Fire Brigade's triumphant return from the 21st World Police and Fire Games in the USA, where they won 613 medals. He emphasized future goals for increased participation and success in upcoming games, including hosting the 2029 events in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian Police and Fire Brigade at a felicitation ceremony on Friday when they returned from the 21st World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The team bagged an impressive 613 medals, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah expressed ambitions for the Indian contingent's future, urging participation from every police force across India. He revealed plans for India to host the next World Police and Fire Games, setting sights on surpassing the current medal tally. Shah also announced an incentive reward of Rs 4,38,85,000 for the team.

The minister highlighted the games' importance, comparing their size to global sporting events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. He stressed that the 2029 games, planned in Gujarat, should be a focal point for Indian athletes. Shah affirmed the government's backing, citing increased budgets and infrastructure as part of a broader strategy to integrate sports into public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

