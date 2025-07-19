Budget Cuts Threaten Future Drug Development in the U.S.
President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to the NIH could reduce the number of new drugs on the market. The CBO estimates a significant decrease in drug candidates and a negative impact on drug development, with potential delays in FDA review times exacerbating these challenges.
President Donald Trump's budget proposal, which includes significant funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health, could dramatically impact drug availability, according to a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office.
The budget proposal suggests cutting $18 billion from NIH funding, amounting to a 40% reduction. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected that such a decrease could substantially reduce the number of drug candidates entering clinical trials over the next 30 years.
Additionally, the Trump administration's proposed financial cuts could lead to delays in the FDA's drug application review process, further hindering drug availability. The consequences of these proposed budget adjustments underline significant challenges facing future drug development in the United States.
