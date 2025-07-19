Left Menu

Revitalizing Syria's Energy Sector: U.S. Companies Lead Rebuilding Effort

U.S. firms Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG aim to revitalize Syria's energy sector with a comprehensive masterplan. The move follows an easing of U.S. sanctions and involves exploration and power generation initiatives to aid Syria's recovery post-civil war, leveraging foreign investment and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. companies Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG are spearheading efforts to rejuvenate Syria's war-torn energy infrastructure. The collaboration follows the lifting of U.S. sanctions, enabling foreign involvement in exploring and developing oil, gas, and power facilities critical to Syria's recovery.

Argent LNG CEO Jonathan Bass announced the formation of a detailed masterplan aimed at bolstering Syria's energy capabilities. The initiative seeks to enhance generation capacity and service delivery, working in tandem with stakeholders to address the nation's needs.

This strategic endeavor involves end-to-end solutions from exploration to electricity generation, amid growing international interest and investment in Syria. The focus is on areas primarily under government control, with private and donor funding crucial for revitalization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

