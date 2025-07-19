Revitalizing Syria's Energy Sector: U.S. Companies Lead Rebuilding Effort

U.S. companies Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG are spearheading efforts to rejuvenate Syria's war-torn energy infrastructure. The collaboration follows the lifting of U.S. sanctions, enabling foreign involvement in exploring and developing oil, gas, and power facilities critical to Syria's recovery.

Argent LNG CEO Jonathan Bass announced the formation of a detailed masterplan aimed at bolstering Syria's energy capabilities. The initiative seeks to enhance generation capacity and service delivery, working in tandem with stakeholders to address the nation's needs.

This strategic endeavor involves end-to-end solutions from exploration to electricity generation, amid growing international interest and investment in Syria. The focus is on areas primarily under government control, with private and donor funding crucial for revitalization efforts.

