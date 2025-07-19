Revitalizing Syria's Energy Sector: U.S. Companies Lead Rebuilding Effort
U.S. firms Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG aim to revitalize Syria's energy sector with a comprehensive masterplan. The move follows an easing of U.S. sanctions and involves exploration and power generation initiatives to aid Syria's recovery post-civil war, leveraging foreign investment and collaborations.
U.S. companies Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG are spearheading efforts to rejuvenate Syria's war-torn energy infrastructure. The collaboration follows the lifting of U.S. sanctions, enabling foreign involvement in exploring and developing oil, gas, and power facilities critical to Syria's recovery.
Argent LNG CEO Jonathan Bass announced the formation of a detailed masterplan aimed at bolstering Syria's energy capabilities. The initiative seeks to enhance generation capacity and service delivery, working in tandem with stakeholders to address the nation's needs.
This strategic endeavor involves end-to-end solutions from exploration to electricity generation, amid growing international interest and investment in Syria. The focus is on areas primarily under government control, with private and donor funding crucial for revitalization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says he is willing to let migrant laborers stay on US farms
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
UPDATE 1-Trump says he is willing to let migrant laborers stay on US farms
Trump planning UFC fight at White House for US 250th anniversary
UPDATE 2-Trump celebrates tax bill victory at Iowa fairground rally