Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Traditions: The Majuli Manuscript Painting Movement

Mridul Barua's efforts in Majuli breathe life into the age-old craft of manuscript painting. Upholding a 600-year tradition, he uses natural processes and pigments, preserving both cultural heritage and environmental consciousness. His dedication provides economic empowerment and cultural education, fostering a new generation of artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:32 IST
Reviving Ancient Traditions: The Majuli Manuscript Painting Movement
Mridul Barua doing manuscript painting in Assam's Majuli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the historic enclave of Majuli, an island in India celebrated for its cultural richness, a quiet revolution is underway. Spearheaded by Mridul Barua, a torchbearer of the traditional 600-year-old craft of manuscript painting, this movement seeks to revive and preserve an ancient art form that finds its origins in the spiritual teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Under the gaze of Barua, manuscript painting maintains its authenticity in utilizing natural colors such as hengul and haital, extracted from Mercury Oxide and Arsenic Sulfide respectively. The paintings, rooted in the Neo-Vaishnavite movement, served as a medium to portray sacred narratives like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The bark of the Agarwood tree is still skillfully prepared and painted in this age-old tradition.

Students, numbering in the hundreds, thrive under Barua's guidance, reviving this art in a modern age devoid of digital distractions. His workshop has become an educational sanctuary for children who are taught to honor and sustain this rich heritage. Through local and international exhibitions, Barua's work not only provides cultural continuity but also economic opportunities to the artisans of Majuli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025