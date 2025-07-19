Reviving Ancient Traditions: The Majuli Manuscript Painting Movement

In the historic enclave of Majuli, an island in India celebrated for its cultural richness, a quiet revolution is underway. Spearheaded by Mridul Barua, a torchbearer of the traditional 600-year-old craft of manuscript painting, this movement seeks to revive and preserve an ancient art form that finds its origins in the spiritual teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Under the gaze of Barua, manuscript painting maintains its authenticity in utilizing natural colors such as hengul and haital, extracted from Mercury Oxide and Arsenic Sulfide respectively. The paintings, rooted in the Neo-Vaishnavite movement, served as a medium to portray sacred narratives like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The bark of the Agarwood tree is still skillfully prepared and painted in this age-old tradition.

Students, numbering in the hundreds, thrive under Barua's guidance, reviving this art in a modern age devoid of digital distractions. His workshop has become an educational sanctuary for children who are taught to honor and sustain this rich heritage. Through local and international exhibitions, Barua's work not only provides cultural continuity but also economic opportunities to the artisans of Majuli.

