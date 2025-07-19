Left Menu

Kashmir Police Crackdown: CIK Raids Uncover Terror Modules

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unit is conducting raids in the Kashmir Valley as part of an investigation into terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules. Led by terrorist commander Abdullah Ghazi from Jaish-e-Mohammed, the operations seek to dismantle a complex cross-border financing network promoting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:33 IST
Visual from the raid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of raids at 10 locations distributed across four districts in the volatile Kashmir Valley, officials reported. This coordinated effort targets an ongoing investigation focused on dismantling terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules managed by terrorist commander Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed from across the border.

In particular, the police expanded their operations to a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one in Srinagar, and two in Budgam. Less than a fortnight ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir had also instigated concurrent search operations in regions such as Jammu, Doda, and Handwara, aiming to fracture terror financing frameworks.

These carefully synchronized raids are primarily directed at acquiring crucial evidence to dissolve a convoluted conspiracy orchestrated through cross-border funding with cryptocurrency. This scheme allegedly intends to incite unrest and imperil peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the operations strive to identify individuals purporting to catalyze anti-national sentiments among youth, thereby jeopardizing national security.

The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), combined with Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per registration at Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir. Consequently, the timely discovery of critical evidence represents a significant stride towards unveiling the covert financial systems energizing terrorism in the Union Territory.

Articles recovered, along with electronic devices, are expected to significantly aid the State Investigation Agency Kashmir in tracking down and detaining co-conspirators and accomplices orchestrating these anti-national endeavors. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

