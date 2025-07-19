Left Menu

Fear and Drones: Mysterious Sightings Puzzle Moradabad Villages

Villagers in Moradabad division are alarmed by nocturnal sightings of a flying object with blinking lights, believed to be a criminal surveillance drone. Authorities are investigating, while simultaneously, municipal surveillance drones are used to monitor Kanwar pilgrimage routes to ensure smooth and safe travel for devotees.

Ran Vijay Singh, Additional SP (City), Moradabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Panic has enveloped the rural expanse of Moradabad division, as villagers report spotting a mysterious flying object adorned with blinking lights during the nocturnal hours. Local residents fear it to be a drone employed for criminal purposes, potentially heralding a rise in thefts. This concern has rapidly permeated through the villages of Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Moradabad.

In response, villagers armed with sticks and flashlights are assembling night patrols, staying vigilant till the break of day. Viral videos on social media capture the blinking object traversing the sky, with residents asserting it's a reconnaissance drone. Ran Vijay Singh, Additional SP (City) of Moradabad, addressed the public's unease, stating, 'For the past few days, reports from rural sectors describe a blinking airborne object spotted at night, with some capturing it on camera. While people feared it was a criminal-operated drone, our investigations haven't uncovered any evidence supporting criminal activity.'

He further noted ongoing police patrols and investigations aiming to discern the origins of these drones. Meanwhile, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation's 'Jatayu Van' has deployed high-definition drones for the surveillance of Kanwar routes, ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for devotees. These drones provide live feeds to the integrated command control centre, facilitating efficient monitoring, with feeds also accessible to officers' mobile devices for prompt coordination.

Adding to the vigilance measures, the corporation is establishing a grand Shiv Darbar featuring a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva to warmly welcome the Kanwar Yatris. Additionally, a special Kanwar Yatra shed capable of accommodating over 100 people is being set up to offer resting space for pilgrims.

