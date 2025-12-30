Tragic Death of Cab Driver Sparks Safety Warning on Coal Braziers

In a tragic incident in Nainital, Uttarakhand, a cab driver succumbed to suffocation after inhaling toxic fumes from a coal brazier inside his car, officials reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event, which occurred on Sunday night, has led local police to issue an urgent warning to drivers about the dangers of such acts.

Manish Gandhar, hailing from Mathura, drove from Noida to Nainital with passengers and parked his cab at the Sukhatal parking lot post drop-off. Seeking warmth, he lit a coal brazier in his closed car, causing carbon monoxide buildup and resulting in his death. Authorities emphasize avoiding fires in enclosed spaces lacking ventilation.

(With inputs from agencies.)