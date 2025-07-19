Left Menu

Burglary Strikes Celebrity Bungalow in Lonavala

A burglary at Sangeeta Bijlani's Lonavala bungalow involved theft and vandalism. The suspects stole Rs 50,000 and a TV, causing a loss of Rs 57,000. Police are investigating the March-July incident using CCTV footage and forensic methods, with updates pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:39 IST
Burglary Strikes Celebrity Bungalow in Lonavala
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A burglary has been reported at the Lonavala bungalow of Sangeeta Bijlani, spouse of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The incident occurred at their property in Tikona Peth, Maval Taluka, Pune district, between March 7 and July 18, 2025, according to a senior officer from Pune Rural Police.

The burglars reportedly cut through the rear compound wall's wire mesh, entered via the first-floor gallery, and forced open a window grill to gain entry. They stole Rs 50,000 in cash and a television valued at approximately Rs 7,000, resulting in a total estimated loss of Rs 57,000.

In addition to the stolen property, the burglars caused damage inside the house, suggesting deliberate vandalism. Mohammad Mujib Khan, Azharuddin's 54-year-old personal assistant, lodged the complaint, citing the break-in likely occurred while the bungalow was unoccupied from March to July.

Lonavala Rural Police have filed a case against unidentified individuals under multiple sections, based on the complaint, and registered the FIR on July 19. Investigations are ongoing, with officers examining CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence to identify the offenders.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025