Burglary Strikes Celebrity Bungalow in Lonavala

A burglary has been reported at the Lonavala bungalow of Sangeeta Bijlani, spouse of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The incident occurred at their property in Tikona Peth, Maval Taluka, Pune district, between March 7 and July 18, 2025, according to a senior officer from Pune Rural Police.

The burglars reportedly cut through the rear compound wall's wire mesh, entered via the first-floor gallery, and forced open a window grill to gain entry. They stole Rs 50,000 in cash and a television valued at approximately Rs 7,000, resulting in a total estimated loss of Rs 57,000.

In addition to the stolen property, the burglars caused damage inside the house, suggesting deliberate vandalism. Mohammad Mujib Khan, Azharuddin's 54-year-old personal assistant, lodged the complaint, citing the break-in likely occurred while the bungalow was unoccupied from March to July.

Lonavala Rural Police have filed a case against unidentified individuals under multiple sections, based on the complaint, and registered the FIR on July 19. Investigations are ongoing, with officers examining CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence to identify the offenders.