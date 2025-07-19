Left Menu

ED Probes Google and Meta Over Links to Betting App Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has issued notices to Google and Meta as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering via betting apps. Both tech giants are accused of promoting these apps, potentially violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED's probe follows significant seizures in Mumbai.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned tech giants Google and Meta as it ramps up its investigation into alleged money laundering activities linked to betting applications, sources revealed on Tuesday. Representatives from both companies are expected to appear at ED's Delhi headquarters on July 21 for questioning.

According to insiders, Google and Meta are accused of promoting betting apps through their platforms, which may be enabling the proliferation of these illegal applications. The involvement of these digital giants is being scrutinized for potential violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This development follows recent raids by the ED on four sites in Mumbai, which uncovered Rs 3.3 crore in unaccounted cash, luxury watches, jewelry, foreign currency, and vehicles, as part of a probe into online betting and illegal 'dabba' trading operations. Companies implicated include VMoney, VM Trading, and others, with focus now shifting to online platforms and key operatives.

The investigation stems from a First Information Report filed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. It reveals that individuals such as Vishal Agnihotri and Dhaval Jain played significant roles in managing and facilitating these betting operations via profit-sharing arrangements and white-label apps.

