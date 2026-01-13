ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 21.45 Crore in Crackdown on Illegal Online Betting

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step against illegal online betting operations, announcing the attachment of movable and immovable properties worth Rs 21.45 crore. These assets belong to eight individuals implicated in the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) betting scandal, a major bust uncovering widespread illegal gambling syndicates operating across India and Dubai.

The properties seized include movable assets valued at Rs 98.55 lakh and 27 immovable properties, encompassing residential houses, commercial shops, agricultural lands, and luxury apartments located in various regions of India and Dubai. Notably, key properties belong to Ravi Uppal, the main absconder and promoter of this illicit venture.

The agency revealed the utilization of a franchise model orchestrated by Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar from Dubai, with panel operators managing various branches. ED's investigation highlighted the vast illegal network's profit-retention strategy, where promoters kept a significant share while employing fake accounts to launder proceeds of crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)