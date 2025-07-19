FIP Challenges Media Over Unverified AI-171 Crash Reports

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) launched legal action against The Wall Street Journal and Reuters on Friday, accusing the publications of speculative reporting regarding the AI-171 crash on June 12. FIP President CS Randhawa confirmed the legal notice, demanding an official apology from the news outlets.

FIP's email to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal criticized the media for attempting to draw conclusions from selective and unverified reporting. The federation emphasized that while the accident drew public attention, it is vital to avoid causing undue public anxiety on unverified facts about India's aviation safety.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's ongoing investigation into the crash was highlighted by the FIP, urging media outlets to avoid speculation that could unfairly attribute fault to individuals, especially deceased pilots. Reports were deemed to cause irreparable harm to reputations and the pilot fraternity's morale. Reuters has been asked to modify their reports and issue clarifications acknowledging the lack of official conclusions.

Legal repercussions for defamation and reputational harm could follow failure to adhere to the notice. President Randhawa expressed satisfaction with a statement from the U.S. NTSB, which criticized the premature speculations and stressed the importance of waiting for AAIB's final findings. The NTSB's rebuke was seen as a necessary defense against misleading media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)