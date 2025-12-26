Reuters Health News Summary
US FDA approves Omeros' drug to treat dangerous transplant complication The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omeros' drug for a dangerous transplant complication in adults and children two years and older, marking the first treatment to be greenlit for the condition, the company said on Wednesday.
Sanofi pushes ahead on adult vaccines with $2.2 billion Dynavax deal
Sanofi said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies for around $2.2 billion (1.9 billion euros) in an agreed deal that will add an adult hepatitis B vaccine and a promising experimental shingles shot to its portfolio. The acquisition will help the French drugmaker diversify its vaccine business at a time when U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is remaking policy for childhood immunisation, industry analysts say.
Weight-loss pill approval set to accelerate food industry product overhauls
Packaged food makers and fast-food restaurants may be forced to overhaul more of their products next year as newly approved, appetite-suppressing GLP-1 pills become available in January, analysts say. More Americans are expected to try the drugs as a pill rather than as a shot because the medication will be cheaper and many patients are hesitant to inject themselves.
Biohaven's depression drug fails mid-stage trial, shares fall
Biohaven said on Wednesday its experimental depression drug did not meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial, adding to a string of trial and regulatory setbacks for the drugmaker this year. The company's shares fell 17% in extended trading and are down more than 70% this year, weighed down by a clinical trial failure in March and the U.S. health regulator's rejection of its drug troriluzole for a rare neurodegenerative disorder.
US FDA approves Omeros' drug to treat dangerous transplant complication
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omeros' drug for a dangerous transplant complication in adults and children two years and older, marking the first treatment to be greenlit for the condition, the company said on Wednesday. Omeros shares rose nearly 70% in morning trading.
Agios Pharma shares jump as US FDA expands approval for blood disorder drug
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals jumped nearly 16% on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its drug for the treatment of a type of blood disorder. The drug, with chemical name mitapivat and branded Aqvesme, was approved as the first oral treatment for patients with anemia in both non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, the company said late on Tuesday.
