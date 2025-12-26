Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sanofi pushes ahead on adult vaccines with $2.2 billion Dynavax deal

Sanofi said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. biotech Dynavax ‌Technologies for around $2.2 billion (1.9 billion euros) in an agreed deal that will add an adult hepatitis B vaccine and a promising experimental shingles shot to its portfolio. The acquisition ⁠will help the French drugmaker diversify its vaccine business at a time when U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is remaking policy for childhood immunisation, industry analysts say.

Weight-loss pill approval set to accelerate food industry product overhauls

Packaged food ​makers and fast-food restaurants may be forced to overhaul more of their products next year as newly approved, ‍appetite-suppressing GLP-1 pills become available in January, analysts say. More Americans are expected to try the drugs as a pill rather than as a shot because the medication will be cheaper and many patients are hesitant to inject themselves.

Biohaven's depression drug fails mid-stage trial, shares fall

Biohaven said on ⁠Wednesday ‌its experimental depression drug did not ⁠meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial, adding to a string of trial and regulatory setbacks for the drugmaker this year. The ‍company's shares fell 17% in extended trading and are down more than 70% this year, weighed down by a clinical trial ​failure in March and the U.S. health regulator's rejection of its drug troriluzole for a rare neurodegenerative ⁠disorder.

US FDA approves Omeros' drug to treat dangerous transplant complication

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omeros' drug for a dangerous transplant complication ⁠in adults and children two years and older, marking the first treatment to be greenlit for the condition, the company said on Wednesday. Omeros shares rose nearly 70% in morning trading.

Agios Pharma shares jump as US ⁠FDA expands approval for blood disorder drug

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals jumped nearly 16% on Wednesday after the U.S. Food ⁠and Drug Administration approved the ‌expanded use of its drug for the treatment of a type of blood disorder. The drug, with chemical name mitapivat and branded Aqvesme, was approved as the first oral ⁠treatment for patients with anemia in both non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, the ‍company said late on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)