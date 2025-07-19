Teenager Set Ablaze in Odisha Sparks Outrage and Demands for Justice

In a tragic incident that has shocked Odisha, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by three miscreants in the Nimapada block of Puri. Authorities have shifted her to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for critical treatment, underscoring the state's commitment to her recovery.

Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana confirmed the attack and emphasized the administration's resolve to pursue the culprits. "All necessary measures are in place to support the victim's treatment, and police are actively working to bring those responsible to justice," Rana stated.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida condemned the attack and vowed stern action against the perpetrators. Concurrently, BJD Women's wing protests spotlight the dire state of women's safety in Odisha and the urgent need for a functioning state Women Commission, a position vacant for over a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)