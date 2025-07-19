Tripura CM Manik Saha Honors Age-Old Ker Puja in Cultural Tribute

In a poignant display of cultural unity and respect for tribal traditions, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the age-old Ker Puja ceremony at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala on Saturday. This festival, rooted in antiquity, was pioneered by the Tripura rajas to honor Ker, the guardian deity believed to shield the land and its people from harm.

Spanning two and a half days, the ceremony involves rigorously observed taboos, including the prohibition of footwear, fire, dancing, and singing, all while ceremonial perimeters are established at city boundaries. The daybreak launch of today's rituals at the palace attracted tribal dignitaries, notably from the Halam community, along with invited officials, including CM Saha. Expressing his reverence, CM Saha took part in offering prayers and customary tributes to the deity, navigating through the ritual boundary points encircling Ujjayanta Palace.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the rich tribal legacy of Tripura and reiterated his administration's dedication to upholding the indigenous groups' customs and spiritual observances, calling Ker Puja a vital cultural linkage to their ancestry and sacred guardians. The Ujjayanta Palace, constructed between 1899 and 1901 by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya and now serving as a state museum, stood as a cultural focal point for the rituals. The adjacent 19th-century Jagannath Temple, also erected by the Manikya dynasty, provided an apt setting for the day's solemn activities.

