Murder Mystery Unveiled: Delhi Woman, Cousin Held for Husband's Death

Delhi police have arrested Sushmita and her cousin Rahul in connection to the murder of Karan Dev. The duo allegedly administered sleeping pills and electrocuted him. Evidence emerged through WhatsApp chats pointing to a premeditated attack. Both accused have confessed, citing blackmail as a motive.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking revelation, Delhi police have apprehended a woman and her cousin for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sushmita and her cousin, Rahul.

The victim, Karan Dev, reportedly fell prey to a calculated plan involving the administration of sleeping pills followed by electrocution. As per DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh's statement, on July 13, police were alerted about Karan's unnatural death by a hospital in Uttam Nagar. This triggered an investigation that led to a mandatory postmortem, despite initial resistance from Karan's family.

The investigation intensified after Karan's brother, Kunal, discovered incriminating WhatsApp chats between Sushmita and Rahul. These conversations hinted at a deliberate attempt to kill Karan with drug-laced food and electric shocks. Further confrontation revealed that Sushmita confessed to the crime, claiming she was blackmailed by Rahul, who also admitted to his involvement.

