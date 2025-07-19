Fire at Iran's Abadan Refinery: Under Control, Operations Unaffected

A fire erupted at Iran's Abadan refinery on Saturday, resulting in the tragic death of one employee, according to SHANA, the oil ministry's news agency. The blaze has since been brought under control, with no disruption to the refinery's operations.

SHANA's preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by a leak in one of the pumps within Unit 70. Importantly, there was no evidence suggesting sabotage or human intervention. Firefighters from Abadan and neighboring areas responded promptly to the emergency.

Local media captured dramatic footage of large flames and thick smoke issuing from the refinery, which is Iran's oldest oil processing facility. Located in Khuzestan Province, known for high temperatures reaching nearly 50°C (122°F), the refinery is in dire need of extensive renovation, shared by almost all Iranian oil plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)