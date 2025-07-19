ICICI Bank Sees Profits Rise Amid Market Challenges
ICICI Bank reported a robust 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 13,558 crore. The bank's core net interest income rose by 10.6%, yet challenges such as narrowing interest margins and slower retail asset growth were noted. Future strategies hinge on RBI's policies and market demand.
ICICI Bank announced on Saturday a significant 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 13,558 crore, an improvement from Rs 11,696 crore a year ago.
The bank's net interest income saw a 10.6% rise, driven by a 12% growth in domestic loans. Despite this, a narrowing net interest margin cast a shadow, dropping to 4.34% from 4.41% in the previous quarter. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, noted potential margin compression in upcoming quarters, contingent on RBI's rate decisions.
ICICI's asset quality showed improvement, with its gross non-performing assets ratio decreasing to 1.67% from 2.15%. Meanwhile, the bank's retail asset growth slowed, attributed to market demand and recalibrated credit norms. Nevertheless, the bank's capital adequacy remained strong at 16.97%, with no immediate capital raising plans.
