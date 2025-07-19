Left Menu

ICICI Bank Sees Profits Rise Amid Market Challenges

ICICI Bank reported a robust 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 13,558 crore. The bank's core net interest income rose by 10.6%, yet challenges such as narrowing interest margins and slower retail asset growth were noted. Future strategies hinge on RBI's policies and market demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:13 IST
ICICI Bank Sees Profits Rise Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank announced on Saturday a significant 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 13,558 crore, an improvement from Rs 11,696 crore a year ago.

The bank's net interest income saw a 10.6% rise, driven by a 12% growth in domestic loans. Despite this, a narrowing net interest margin cast a shadow, dropping to 4.34% from 4.41% in the previous quarter. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, noted potential margin compression in upcoming quarters, contingent on RBI's rate decisions.

ICICI's asset quality showed improvement, with its gross non-performing assets ratio decreasing to 1.67% from 2.15%. Meanwhile, the bank's retail asset growth slowed, attributed to market demand and recalibrated credit norms. Nevertheless, the bank's capital adequacy remained strong at 16.97%, with no immediate capital raising plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025