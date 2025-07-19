Cessna 152 Crash: AAIB Releases Preliminary Findings

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has unveiled a preliminary report concerning the crash of a Cessna 152 aircraft operated by Blue Ray Aviation Pvt Ltd. The aircraft crash-landed in an agricultural field near Mehsana Airport on March 31, 2025, during a solo training flight, leading to significant harm to the pilot and the aircraft.

As detailed by the AAIB, the flight was a standard solo cross-country training mission that departed from Mehsana at 09:46 UTC. The intended route encompassed Mehsana, Banswara, and Deesa, with the aircraft scheduled for a return trip. On its return leg, communication with Mehsana ATC became sporadic, and the last contact occurred at 2000 feet, approximately four nautical miles from Mehsana.

The report highlights that despite efforts by Blue Ray Aviation to re-establish communication and locate the aircraft, the Cessna ultimately crashed in Ucharpi Village, Mehsana. An Emergency Locator Transmitter signal was picked up at 13:48 UTC by the Mumbai Flight Information Centre, 3.63 nautical miles from Mehsana Airport, leading to an emergency response by Blue Ray Aviation.

Local villagers were the first responders, and upon seeing the aircraft flying unusually low, they rushed to assist the unconscious and injured trainee pilot, who was promptly taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, two instructor-led aircraft were dispatched to trace the missing plane, but the emergency transmitter signal prompted an immediate rescue operation.

The AAIB report provides technical details about the Cessna 152, noting its manufacturing date in 1984 and valid registration certificates at the time of the accident. AAIB investigators have begun analyzing various aircraft and engine components for a detailed investigation in coordination with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

(With inputs from agencies.)