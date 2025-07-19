Left Menu

Fortifying Financial Frontiers: Cybersecurity in Banking

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju urged banks to enhance cybersecurity measures against increasing digital threats. Speaking at the 'Code Against Malware' hackathon, he emphasized the importance of initiatives that bolster cybersecurity resilience in the banking sector and engage India's technical talent in innovative solution development.

Updated: 19-07-2025 21:54 IST
In light of escalating cyber threats, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju has urged banks to fortify their cybersecurity measures. His remarks came during a prize distribution ceremony for the 'Code Against Malware' hackathon held at PNB headquarters.

The event underscored the critical role of cybersecurity in the banking industry. Initiated in December 2024, the hackathon aimed to foster innovative solutions for endpoint security using behavioral analysis and artificial intelligence, involving students from IIT Kanpur and other top educational institutions.

PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra expressed a strong commitment to innovation and cybersecurity advancement, promoting collaboration between industry and academia. The initiative aligns with national efforts to build resilience against digital threats.

