In a compelling address to Indian Defence Estates Service trainees, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored India's autonomous decision-making process. He urged officer trainees not to be swayed by external narratives, affirming India's sovereignty and its leadership's sole authority in domestic matters.

Dhankhar highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that 65% of the population is under 35, fostering global envy. He encouraged the trainees to leverage this demographic dividend while upholding India's rich cultural heritage to manage estates sustainably and adopt modern technology for development.

The Vice-President also criticized the rampant commercialization of education, particularly the rise of coaching centers, advocating for a return to traditional educational values. Dhankhar emphasized the need for innovative minds contributing to India's progress toward 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), as the nation continues to evolve rapidly on a global scale.