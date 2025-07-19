Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar Champions Sovereignty and Education Reform

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's sovereign decision-making while addressing IDES trainees. He highlighted India's demographic advantage, criticized the commercialization of education, and advocated for development rooted in cultural heritage. Dhankhar urged for efficient estate management and technological adoption amid global challenges, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:13 IST
Vice-President Dhankhar Champions Sovereignty and Education Reform
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/X/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address to Indian Defence Estates Service trainees, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored India's autonomous decision-making process. He urged officer trainees not to be swayed by external narratives, affirming India's sovereignty and its leadership's sole authority in domestic matters.

Dhankhar highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that 65% of the population is under 35, fostering global envy. He encouraged the trainees to leverage this demographic dividend while upholding India's rich cultural heritage to manage estates sustainably and adopt modern technology for development.

The Vice-President also criticized the rampant commercialization of education, particularly the rise of coaching centers, advocating for a return to traditional educational values. Dhankhar emphasized the need for innovative minds contributing to India's progress toward 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), as the nation continues to evolve rapidly on a global scale.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025