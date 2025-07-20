Left Menu

Gold and Silver: Navigating Market Uncertainties Amid Global Trade Tensions

Gold prices are expected to remain in a stable range as traders await clarity on trade negotiations and economic data from major economies. Silver is also poised for growth, driven by increasing industrial demand and currency fluctuations. Both metals reflect growing investor demand amid economic uncertainties.

Analysts predict that gold prices are likely to stay within a stable range as investors look for clarity regarding global trade negotiations and forthcoming macroeconomic data from the United States. In particular, the financial markets are eagerly anticipating indications from the Federal Reserve.

Key events influencing these trends include speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and global PMI data releases from major economies such as the US, UK, and Eurozone. Additionally, the European Central Bank's forthcoming interest rate decision is expected to play a crucial role in determining future movements in bullion prices.

Experts, including Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services, highlight the ongoing trade negotiations between the US and its international partners as a significant factor sustaining gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Meanwhile, rising domestic demand during the festive period could provide further support to prices in the future.

