Ganga River Surges: Parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on High Alert
The Ganga River's water level has reached warning marks in Patna and Prayagraj, triggering entry into low areas due to rainfall. With floods a looming threat, authorities in affected districts remain vigilant, implementing safety measures and preparing flood relief kits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ganga River's water level reached a warning mark in Patna due to heavy rainfall, causing flooding in low-lying areas.
The India Meteorological Department projected a 1 to 3-degree Celsius increase in Bihar's maximum temperature over the next two days, while in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Ganga's water level rose significantly. The district administration has established flood control measures and identified shelter homes.
In Prayagraj, the rising Ganga River caused inundation in several homes and entered the Bade Hanuman Mandir, prompting emergency responses. Authorities are on high alert as protective measures are initiated.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Launches Pilgrimage Assistance Schemes
Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Wedding Procession Crash in Uttar Pradesh Claims Five Lives: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
Social Media Mishap: Six Policemen Suspended in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Hosts Youth Employment Fairs Ahead of World Youth Skill Day