Ganga River Surges: Parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on High Alert

The Ganga River's water level reached a warning mark in Patna due to heavy rainfall, causing flooding in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department projected a 1 to 3-degree Celsius increase in Bihar's maximum temperature over the next two days, while in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Ganga's water level rose significantly. The district administration has established flood control measures and identified shelter homes.

In Prayagraj, the rising Ganga River caused inundation in several homes and entered the Bade Hanuman Mandir, prompting emergency responses. Authorities are on high alert as protective measures are initiated.